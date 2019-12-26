New Chairman for Peoples Bank

December 26, 2019   12:44 pm

Sujeewa Rajapakse has been appointed as the new chairperson of the People’s Bank, stated Ada Derana reporter.

Sujeewa Rajapakse is a Senior Chartered Accountant and is a past President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka.

He has previously served as a board member of the Sri Lanka Accounting and Auditing Standard Monitoring Board, a member of the Monetary Policy Consultative Committee of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka [CBSL], and a Commission member of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Sri Lanka Pay Commission.

He is also a director in many listed and unlisted companies.

Rajapakse has gained extensive exposure from the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC), Confederation of Asia Pacific Accountants (CAPA) and South Asia Federation of Accountants (SAFA) through various capacities including a Board Member or a Technical Advisor.

