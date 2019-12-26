-

President’s Media Division stated that information has been revealed of an individual who had influenced a principal of a leading school in Moratuwa, by pretending to be a counselor for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) has already commenced investigations on the suspect.

Media, too, had reported on the incident recent, pointed out President’s Media Division.

Presidential Secretariat requests the public to immediately notify the police on any individual who commits scams or frauds deceiving the public by feigning close relations with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.