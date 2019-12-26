Alert police on fraudsters using Presidents name - PMD

December 26, 2019   03:06 pm

-

President’s Media Division stated that information has been revealed of an individual who had influenced a principal of a leading school in Moratuwa, by pretending to be a counselor for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) has already commenced investigations on the suspect.

Media, too, had reported on the incident recent, pointed out President’s Media Division.

Presidential Secretariat requests the public to immediately notify the police on any individual who commits scams or frauds deceiving the public by feigning close relations with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories