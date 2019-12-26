-

UPDATE (5:01 pm): The team of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Special Task Force (STF) personnel who carried out a search at the MP Rajitha Senaratne’s residence has left the residence a short while ago.

A team of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Special Task Force (STF) personnel are currently searching the residence of parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne in Colombo, stated Ada Derana reporter.

On 24th December, the Colombo Additional Magistrate issued a warrant to arrest the former Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne over the controversial “white van” media briefing he had called last month.

However, lawyers representing the parliamentarian filed a motion before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court this morning (26) to submit explanations for the recall of the arrest warrant on the MP, only to withdraw it late today.