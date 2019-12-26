Arresting Rajitha without investigating white van incident is problematic  Sumanthiran

-

Arresting MP Rajitha Senaratne instead of investigating the alleged ‘white van’ incident is problematic, according to Tamil National Alliance (TNA) MP M. A. Sumanthiran.

Holding a press conference, he pointed out that the ‘white van’ rumor had not started recently and that they existed even 10 years back.

He says that when someone claims that they are connected to the alleged incident, investigations should be carried out on the incident.

Instead, arresting the parliamentarian who organized the press conference is pointless, said Sumanthiran.

Thereby, the arresting of Senaratne is against the law, he added.

He further pointed out that notices have been issued and dates have been set for the hearing of the anticipatory bail application submitted by former Health Minister Senaratne.

Therefore, the arrest should wait until these are complete, he said.