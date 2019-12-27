Four including criminal gang member nabbed with Cannabis

Four including criminal gang member nabbed with Cannabis

December 27, 2019   12:49 pm

-

A member of a criminal gang named Don Neelaka Sandaruwan and three of his accomplices have been arrested at Kirigalahena area.

They were taken into custody by the officers of the Organized Crimes Prevention Division (OCPD) of the Police STF.

It was reported that a haul of Kerala Cannabis and several sharp weapons were seized from the suspects during the arrest.

The Police STF mentioned that the suspects were involved in drug dealing, robberies, assaults and many other criminal activities.

