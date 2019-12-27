British High Commissioner calls on Justice Minister
December 27, 2019 03:46 pm
British High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Sarah Hulton has called on Minister of Justice, Human Rights & Legal Reforms Nimal Siripala De Silva this morning (27).
Minister De Silva has briefed the High Commissioner on the reforms that the new government intends to undertake in the field of law as well as in the prison sector.
In response, the High Commissioner has assured her country’s support for reform of prisons and legal drafting process.