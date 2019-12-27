2019 G.C.E. A/L exam results released

-

The results of G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination 2019 have been released online today (27).

The candidates can obtain their results from the official website of the Department of Examinations – www.doenets.lk.

Reports said a total of 181,126 candidates have met the requirements to secure university entrance.

In the meantime, the results of 71 candidates have been suspended.

The candidates who wish to apply for re-scrutiny of results are urged to do so on or before the 17th of January 2020.

The Advanced Level Examination for the year 2019 was held from the 5th to 31st of August at 2,678 examination centers across the country.

A total of 337,704 candidates including 198,229 new applicants sat for the examination this year.