The fraudster, who feigned to be an adviser to the President and threatened the principal of a leading school in Moratuwa, has been arrested today (27).

The police said he was taken into custody this afternoon under the charges of identity fraud, threatening and assault.

The suspect was identified as Sriyananda Tissa de Alwis, who had been residing in Moratuwa area.

The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) said the suspect will be produced before Moratuwa courts tomorrow (28).

Issuing a media statement regarding the incident, the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (26) urged the public not to fall prey to such fraudsters and report them to the Police as such anti-social elements must severely be dealt with.