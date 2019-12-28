Afternoon thundershowers possible today

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Nuwara-Eliya, Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m., says the Department of Meteorology.

Light showers may occur in the eastern coastal areas during the morning.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces during the morning.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle in the afternoon or night.

Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (20-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.