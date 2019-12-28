2019 G.C.E. A/L exam: Best results

-

Out of the total number of candidates who sat for the Advanced Level examination this year, 181,126 students have secured university entrance, says the Department of Examinations.

In the meantime, the results of 71 candidates have been suspended.

The candidates who wish to apply for re-scrutiny of results are urged to do so on or before the 17th of January 2020.

The Advanced Level Examination for the year 2019 was held from the 5th to 31st of August at 2,678 examination centers across the country.

A total of 337,704 candidates including 198,229 new applicants sat for the examination this year.



The best results of 2019 G.C.E Advanced Level examination is as follows:

Physical Science (New Syllabus)

Tharusha Sihan Fonseka - Ananda College, Colombo

Arts (New Syllabus)

Theshani Weligamage – Devi Balika Vidyalaya, Colombo

Engineering Technology (New Syllabus)

Vinura Osada – Bandaranayake College, Gampaha



Arts (Old Syllabus)

Nipuna Viraj - Bandaranayake College, Gampaha