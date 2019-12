-

Former councilor of Northern Province M.K. Sivajilingam has been summoned to the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) today (28).

It was reported that he was informed to appear before the TID at 9.30 a.m. this morning.

Sivajilingam will record a statement with regard to a commemoration event held in May at Vellamullivaikal area in Mullaitivu.