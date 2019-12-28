Major accomplice of Karandeniye Sudda busted with Cannabis

December 28, 2019

-

A man has been arrested in Pindeniya area in Kegalle along with a haul of Kerala Cannabis and locally manufactured firearm.

The arrest was made by the officers of the Organized Crimes Prevention Division (OCPD) of the Police STF.

Nearly 2kg of Kerala Cannabis were found on the suspect during the raid.

It was revealed that the arrestee is a major accomplice of the notorious criminal gang member alias ‘Karandeniye Sudda’, who is currently in remand custody and is said to be manoeuvring criminal activities and drug trafficking while in prison.

