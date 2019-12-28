Govt. MPs to meet on ahead of new parliamentary session

-

A meeting of the ruling party’s Members of Parliament is set to be convened on January 02, 2020.

According to reports, a decision on appointing new Leader of the House and new Chief Government Whip will be taken during this upcoming meeting.

After President Gotabaya Rajapaksa took office as the new Head of State, the new parliamentary session was scheduled be held on the 3rd of January 2020 at 10.00 a.m.

In the meantime, the seating arrangement of the new Parliament has been finalized. Former Minister Sajith Premadasa will be officially announced the Leader of the Opposition when the new parliamentary session begins.

A front row seat of the government’s side has been reserved for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has been assigned the 7th seat of the front row on government’s side while 6th and 5th seats were assigned for Leader of the House and Chief Government Whip respectively.