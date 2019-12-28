Navy seizes nearly 10kg of Kerala Cannabis from Mannar

-

Nearly 10kg of Kerala Cannabis have been recovered during a joint raid carried out by naval and police personnel at Konnayan Kudiyiruppu in Mannar today (28).

Upon searching a suspicious motor bike which was left behind on the roadside in Konnayan Kudiyiruppu, the naval personal, while conducting a drug preventive operation in coordination with Police Division Vice Squad-Mannar, found five parcels containing nearly 10kg of Kerala Cannabis.

The suspicious motor bike along with the seized stock of Kerala Cannabis was handed over to Mannar Police for further investigation.