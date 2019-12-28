Navy seizes nearly 10kg of Kerala Cannabis from Mannar

Navy seizes nearly 10kg of Kerala Cannabis from Mannar

December 28, 2019   04:46 pm

-

Nearly 10kg of Kerala Cannabis have been recovered during a joint raid carried out by naval and police personnel at Konnayan Kudiyiruppu in Mannar today (28).

Upon searching a suspicious motor bike which was left behind on the roadside in Konnayan Kudiyiruppu, the naval personal, while conducting a drug preventive operation in coordination with Police Division Vice Squad-Mannar, found five parcels containing nearly 10kg of Kerala Cannabis.

The suspicious motor bike along with the seized stock of Kerala Cannabis was handed over to Mannar Police for further investigation.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories