Maximum Retail Price for cement gazetted

December 28, 2019   05:05 pm

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has gazetted the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) for three categories of cement with effect from yesterday (27).

Issuing an extraordinary gazette notification, the CAA said the following categories of cement will no longer be allowed for sale above the gazetted MRP.

Category  MRP
Cement manufactured in Sri Lanka Rs. 1,005.00
Cement imported in bulk form & packetted in Sri Lanka   Rs. 950.00
Cement imported in packetted form   Rs. 930.00

 

The CAA issued the relevant gazette notification acting under the powers vested in it by Section 20(5) of the Consumer Affairs Authority Act, No. 09 of 2003.

