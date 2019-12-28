Scholarship grant for Grade 5 students via online process

-

The Ministry of Education has decided to introduce an online process to provide scholarship grants for the students, who have excelled at the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination.

Accordingly, a comprehensive database of all eligible students has been prepared to make this process more efficient.

Through this online procedure, the grant money will be credited online to the bank accounts of the students on the 10th of every month.

The Education Ministry arrived at this decision taking into consideration the delays that existed when providing grant money via a monthly voucher.

Every year, nearly 350,000 students sit for the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination. Out of this total, approximately 20,000 students who have passed the exam and come from low-income families (with a monthly income less than Rs.15,000) are provided with scholarship grants. This is a process that continues until these students complete their school education.