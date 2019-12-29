Rajitha continues to be hospitalized

Rajitha continues to be hospitalized

December 28, 2019   11:25 pm

-

Parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne, who was placed under remand custody until December 30, is still receiving treatment at Lanka Hospitals in Narahenpita.

It is reported that the prisons chief medical officer visited Senaratne at the hospital this afternoon (28) to check up on his health.

The officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) took charge of the former minister last night after taking him into custody at around 2.10 p.m. in the afternoon. After the CID informed the court of the arrest, the Colombo Additional Magistrate visited Senaratne last evening and delivered the order to remand him until 30th this month.

In the meantime, the ‘Nawa Sinhale’ organization today filed a complaint with the CID requesting that Senaratne be examined by government doctors.

The ‘Sinhale’ organization too lodged a complaint with the CID calling for submissions to be presented to courts regarding those who aided and abetted the parliamentarian to be in hiding even after an arrest warrant was issued on him.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories