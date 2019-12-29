Indian fishers arrested for poaching in Lankan waters

-

Sri Lanka Navy apprehended 14 Indian fishermen along with 03 fishing trawlers for poaching in Sri Lankan territorial waters yesterday (December 28).

During a Naval patrol conducted to prevent the trespassing of Indian poachers and smuggling activities in the Sri Lankan territorial waters this apprehension was made in the seas north of the Delft island.

The group of Indian fishermen was poaching in Sri Lankan territorial waters when the apprehension was made, according to the Sri Lanka Navy.

Subsequently, the apprehended fishermen were escorted to SLNS ‘Uththara’ and the seized trawlers were brought to SLNS ‘Elara’.

Reportedly, the apprehended Indians are in the ages between 20 and 70.

The fishermen are expected to be handed over to the Assistant Director of Fisheries in Jaffna after a medical examination, for onward action.