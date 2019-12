-

Prof. Muditha Vidanapathirana has been appointed as the new chairperson of the National Child Protection Authority.

Prof. Vidanapathirana was the first Professor appointed to the Department of Forensic Medicine at the University of Sri Jayewardenepura in 2016.

The proud product of Ananda College, Colombo and the Faculty of Medicine (University of Colombo) has over 175 scientific publications to his credit.