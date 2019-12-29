Main challenge of 2020, according to Amunugama

Main challenge of 2020, according to Amunugama

December 29, 2019   12:30 pm

-

The government is working to maintain the budget deficit at the desired level by limiting unnecessary spending, says United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) MP Dr. Sarath Amunugama.

The parliamentarian mentioned this addressing a press conference held in Kandy.

The main challenge for the year2020 is to regain the economy once again by increasing investments, he further said.

Therefore, all sectors of the country should be made efficient, he pointed out.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories