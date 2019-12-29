Main challenge of 2020, according to Amunugama

-

The government is working to maintain the budget deficit at the desired level by limiting unnecessary spending, says United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) MP Dr. Sarath Amunugama.

The parliamentarian mentioned this addressing a press conference held in Kandy.

The main challenge for the year2020 is to regain the economy once again by increasing investments, he further said.

Therefore, all sectors of the country should be made efficient, he pointed out.