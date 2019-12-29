Minister calls for inquiry on complaint by Dutch tourists

-

Minister Prasanna Ranatunga has ordered the Tourism Development Authority for an immediate report on the incident of three tourists leaving the country after making a complaint to the police.

Reportedly, three tourists from the Netherlands had been staying at a hotel in Dambulla for which they have paid Rs 60,000.

However, they have complained to the hotel about the stench of the hotel after the rain and the unclean conditions of the toilets.

They had also requested the hotel to return the balance of the money they had been charged for the stay to find another place of accommodation.

The three tourists had lodged a complaint at Dambulla Police Station on the 24th of December as the hotel authorities had refused to return the money.

The relevant tourists have been identified as a doctor and two lawyers from the Netherlands.

The Minister has instructed the Tourism Development Authority to carry out an investigation to ensure that such incidents, that would tarnish the name of the country, do not occur in the future.