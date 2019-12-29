Rajitha transferred to Prisons Hospital

-

MP Rajitha Senaratne has been discharged from the Lanka Hospitals a short while ago.

The parliamentarian is to be transferred to the Prisons Hospital.

Former Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne was placed under remand custody until December 30, while still receiving treatment at Lanka Hospitals in Narahenpita, yesterday (28).

Reportedly, the prison chief medical officer visited Senaratne at the hospital last evening to check up on his health.