Conman feigning to be Presidents adviser remanded

Conman feigning to be Presidents adviser remanded

December 29, 2019   03:13 pm

-

The fraudster who used the name of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to threaten a school principal has been remanded.

A person who feigned to be an adviser to the President and threatened the principal of a leading school in Moratuwa was arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division on December 27.

He was arrested under the charges of identity fraud, threatening and assault, stated the Police.

The suspect has been identified as Sriyananda Tissa de Alwis, a retired army officer residing in the Moratuwa area.

He has been remanded until January 09, 2020, after being produced before the Moratuwa Courts.

The Officer-in-Charge of the CCD, Chief Inspector Neville Silva said that a comprehensive investigation is being conducted into the suspect.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories