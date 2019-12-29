-

The fraudster who used the name of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to threaten a school principal has been remanded.

A person who feigned to be an adviser to the President and threatened the principal of a leading school in Moratuwa was arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division on December 27.

He was arrested under the charges of identity fraud, threatening and assault, stated the Police.

The suspect has been identified as Sriyananda Tissa de Alwis, a retired army officer residing in the Moratuwa area.

He has been remanded until January 09, 2020, after being produced before the Moratuwa Courts.

The Officer-in-Charge of the CCD, Chief Inspector Neville Silva said that a comprehensive investigation is being conducted into the suspect.