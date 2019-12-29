Two arrested with heroin at China Bay

December 29, 2019   03:55 pm

The Sri Lanka Navy and Sri Lanka Police held 02 persons over the possession of heroin in China Bay, Trincomalee, yesterday (28).

Reportedly, a suspicious three-wheeler which was headed to China Bay had been intercepted during an anti-drug operation conducted by the Navy and the Police.

Upon further search, 4g of heroin had been found in the possession of suspects who were in the three-wheeler, stated the Sri Lanka Navy.

It was revealed that the 28 and 30 year old suspects, residents of Trincomalee, are drug dealers in the area.

Uppuweli Police is conducting further investigation in to the incident. 

