UNP MPs to meet tomorrow

All parliamentarians of the United National Party (UNP) have been summoned to Colombo for a meeting, tomorrow (30).

According to MP Wijeyapala Hettiarachchi, the UNP MPs have been notified to attend a meeting held at Sirikotha, the UNP headquarters, at 11 am tomorrow.

The meeting will discuss the future parliamentary activities of the party that will be carried out as the Opposition, he said.

Meanwhile, a meeting between UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe and MP Sajith Premadasa is also scheduled to be held tomorrow.

Former UNP Southern Provincial Councilor Asoka Danawansa says that immediate steps should be taken to solve the crisis within the UNP.