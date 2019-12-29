Rajithas transfer to Prisons Hospital suspended

December 29, 2019   05:43 pm

Transfer of MP Rajitha Senaratne from Lanka Hospitals to the Prisons Hospital has been suspended, stated Ada Derana reporter.

Reportedly, the Prison Ambulance which arrived to escort Senaratne has left Lanka Hospitals without the parliamentarian.

Senaratne was discharged from Lanka Hospitals this morning (29) and was to be transferred to the Prisons Hospital.

Former Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne was placed under remand custody until December 30, while still receiving treatment at Lanka Hospitals in Narahenpita, yesterday (28).

Reportedly, the prison chief medical officer who checked on Senaratne’s health at the hospital last evening recommended that the MP could be transferred to the Prisons Hospital.

