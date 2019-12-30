Rajitha admitted to ICU

-

Parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne, who was set to be transferred to the Prison Hospital on a recommendation by a prison medical officer, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Lanka Hospital this afternoon (29).

Accordingly, the prison ambulance which had arrived to escort MP Senaratne who is currently under remand custody left without the parliamentarian.

A prison medical officer examined the former Health Minister who has been remanded until December 30 over the controversial “white van” media briefing he had called in November.

She recommended that the parliamentarian could be transferred to the Prisons Hospital or the Colombo National Hospital from the private hospital he is currently receiving treatment at.

Accordingly, an ambulance of the Prisons Department arrived at the Lanka Hospitals this afternoon to escort the former Minister.

Prisons Superintendent Samantha Alahakoon too visited the hospital shortly after, according to our correspondents.

However, it is reported that MP Rajitha Senaratne’s health has deteriorated by this evening; accordingly, he has been admitted to the ICU of Lanka Hospitals.

Meanwhile, former minister Patali Champika Ranawaka and several others visited the Lanka Hospitals to inquire about Rajitha Senaratne’s health.