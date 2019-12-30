Three from same family electrocuted to death in Matale

-

Three individuals, who are members of the same family, have been electrocuted to death after coming into contact with an illegal power tapping in Ukuwela, Matale.

Policed said that a father, a mother and their daughter-in-law had died from electrocution at around 10.00 p.m. last night (29).

According to reports, the 63-year-old father had initially gone to check on the illegal power tapping, which had been done to power a makeshift electrical fence at a field in Kandemada in order to keep away wild boars damaging crops.

Due to the delay in him returning back home, his wife and daughter-in-law had visited the location to check on him.

Preliminary inquiries have revealed that the wife and daughter-in-law were also electrocuted to death as they attempted to rescue the father who was found lying on the ground near the power cord.

The bodies have been placed at the Matale Hospital while Matale Police are conducting an investigation into the deaths.