Eight injured as bus topples in Vavuniya

Eight people have been injured as a bus toppled at the Kurundupitiya area in Vavuniya, early this morning (30).

A private bus traveling from Tangalle to Jaffna had veered off-road and toppled, according to Iratperiyakulam police.

Reportedly, the injured have been admitted to the Vavuniya Hospital for treatment.

The condition of the injured is considered slightly critical, stated the police.

Iratperiyakulam Police have launched investigations into the incident.