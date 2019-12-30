Rajitha granted bail

-

MP Rajitha Senaratne has been granted bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court, stated Ada Derana reporter.

This was when an anticipatory bail application filed by the parliamentarian was taken up for consideration today (30).

The court ordered that Rajitha Senaratne be granted bail on two personal bail bonds of Rs 500,000 each.

Banning foreign travel for the parliamentarian, the court ordered the surrender of his passport to the court.

Further, Senaratne has also been ordered to record a statement with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) after being discharged from the hospital.

The former Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne was remanded until today (December 30) over the controversial “white van” media briefing he had called in November.

However, the parliamentarian is currently receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Lanka Hospitals under remand custody.



Although he was set to be transferred to the Prisons Hospital, yesterday (29), it was suspended as his health deteriorated by the evening.

Previously, Senaratne had filed two anticipatory bail applications preventing his arrest. The first application was rejected by the court and the second was considered at Colombo Magistrate’s Court today.