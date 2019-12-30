Fulfill promises instead of chasing Rajitha - Mano

-

The government should take immediate steps to arrest the persons involved in the Central Bank fraud, as they promised during the presidential election, says former Minister Mano Ganesan.

The parliamentarian mentioned this commenting to the media in Kegalle.

He pointed out that the current government, before coming into power, spoke of the Millennium Challenges Corporation (MCC) agreement and the Bond Scam.

He further pointed out that, despite there being talks of renegotiating the Hambantota Port deal with China, the matter is not even mentioned today.

Stating that the thieves must be arrested after investigating the Bond Scam, Ganesan called on the government to extradite former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran from Singapore.

The government instead of fulfilling their promises are chasing MPs Patali Champika Ranwaka and Rajitha Senaratne, he said.

They should stop chasing after them and do what they said they would do, Ganesan added.