New Chairman for National Gem & Jewellery Authority

Gem and jewellery industry professional Mr. Amitha Gamage has been appointed as the new Chairman of the National Gem & Jewellery Authority.

Mr. Gamage, a well experienced and internationally renowned industry professional assume duties as the Chairman of the authority on Monday (30).

An accountant by profession, Mr. Gamage holds an MBA from the University of Western Sydney, Australia. He successfully completed coursework and is currently in the process of finalizing the research dissertation defending his thesis consistent with Doctor in Business Administration (DBA) from University of AIT in Bangkok.

He commenced his professional career at KPMG and Meralis Chartered Accountants in the UK and later ventured out in to the Gem & Jewellery Industry to become a learned professional in both Gemmology & Lapidary.

To this effect, he successfully completed the Diploma in Gemmology and Lapidary from Sri Lanka Gem Corporation in 1989 and had won the coveted Best Gem Cutter Award.

He also has undergone a multitude of courses in Jewellery designing by Mr. Rex Billingham, renowned British jewellery instructor to become a professional in the fine art of Jewellery Manufacture inclusive of the highly complex Heat-Treatment Technology of Gem stones in Bangkok – Thailand.

He is a member of Gemmological Association of Great Britain, International Coloured gemstones Association (ICA), Alumni and Associates member of Gemmological Institute of America (GIA) and Gem & Jewellery Traders Association of Sri Lanka.

Mr. Gamage’s experiences in the Gem & Jewellery Industry spans over 2 decades while his academic accomplishments further engaged him as a Council member of University of Colombo.