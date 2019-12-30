-

Acting Inspector General of Police C. D. Wickremaratne has informed the National Police Commission that the arrest of former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka is legal.

Secretary of the NPC Nishantha Weerasinghe stated that the Acting IGP orally informed this to the Commission when it convened on December 27.

On December 20, a letter by Deputy Speaker of Parliament Ananda Kumarasiri alleged that the police have not complied with the traditions that should be followed when taking a Member of Parliament into custody.

Accordingly, the NPC decided to call for a report from the Acting IGP on whether the arrest followed proper protocols set for arresting a parliamentarian.

The Acting IGP Wickramaratne reported that the proper procedure had been followed when arresting MP Ranawaka.

Reportedly, Speaker of the Parliament Karu Jayasuriya will also be informed on the matter.

The National Police Commission next convenes on the 02nd of January 2020.