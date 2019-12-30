Kudu Hansi arrested

December 30, 2019   05:41 pm

Two individuals including a female, involved in a heroin racket, have been arrested in the Polhena area in Habaraduwa.

Reportedly, the female and a person suspected to be her extra-marital boyfriend have been arrested in this manner during a raid carried out by the Habaraduwa Police.

Police have seized 4 grams of heroin found on them during the arrest.

The arrested female has been identified as a figure named ‘Kudu Hansi’ who operated a drug racket in the Polhena area.

Arrested suspects will be produced before the Galle magistrate today (30).

