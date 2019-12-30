Dilshan to contest at General Election

-

Former Sri Lanka Cricket Captain Tilakaratne Dilshan has decided to contest at the forthcoming general election.

Speaking to the media in Kalutara, Dilshan stated that he will enter under Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

He said: “Both President and Prime Minister gave me their blessings to contest at the election. I’m preparing these days to contest under SLPP and be another young strength for President.

I have received the news that I will be contesting from Galle.

Cannot enter politics without a plan. In the future, a plan will be implemented to uplift the fallen game [cricket] and to bring sports of our country back to what it was.”