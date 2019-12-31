Four air force personnel killed in fatal crash at Warakapola

Four air force personnel killed in fatal crash at Warakapola

December 31, 2019   07:30 am

-

Four air force personnel have died after the three-wheeler they were travelling in collided with a truck on Kandy-Colombo main road, the Police said.

The accident took place at around 4.00 a.m. this morning (31) at Demmaladeniya area in Warakapola.

Preliminary police investigations have uncovered that the three-wheeler in question which had been returning from a funeral crashed against a truck as the driver fell asleep. The four air force personnel reportedly died on the spot.

The driver of the container has been taken into custody.

Warakapola Police has launched probes into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories