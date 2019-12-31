Four air force personnel killed in fatal crash at Warakapola

-

Four air force personnel have died after the three-wheeler they were travelling in collided with a truck on Kandy-Colombo main road, the Police said.

The accident took place at around 4.00 a.m. this morning (31) at Demmaladeniya area in Warakapola.

Preliminary police investigations have uncovered that the three-wheeler in question which had been returning from a funeral crashed against a truck as the driver fell asleep. The four air force personnel reportedly died on the spot.

The driver of the container has been taken into custody.

Warakapola Police has launched probes into the incident.