Navy nabs five Sri Lankan refugees who illegally returned from India

The Navy has apprehended five Sri Lankan refugees who had returned to the island from India illegally.

On December 26, the Navy received a tip-off claiming that a boat carrying five persons was illegally anchored at Delft Island.

The naval personnel then launched probes on the matter and apprehended the suspects after several days of searching.

According to reports, the five refugees had initially reached the Delft Island. Four of them were arrested in Talaimannar while they were hiding inside a house.

Upon interrogating them, the naval personnel managed to take the other suspect into custody who had been hiding in Jaffna.

The Navy said that one of the suspects is a female hailing from Ingiriya and the others were identified as residents of Talaimannar, Pesalai and Jaffna areas.

They have been handed over to the Talaimannar Police for further investigations.