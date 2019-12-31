Ex-SPC chairman arrested over white van media briefing

-

UPDATE (09.36 AM): Former SPC chairman Rumy Mohamed, who surrendered to the CID a short while ago, has been placed under arrest.

Former Chairman of State Pharmaceuticals Corporation (SPC) Rumy Mohamed surrendered to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) this morning, the Coordinating Officer of the Attorney General said.

It is reported that Rumy Mohamed had been absconding from police over the “white van” press conference held last month.



On the 10th of November this year, Senaratne had called two persons named Anthony Douglas Fernando and Athula Sanjeewa Madanayake for the said press conference, who made controversial statements and allegations regarding “white vans” and purported incidents of certain abductions, assassinations, robberies and forced disappearances during the administration of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

One of them had claimed that he was a “white van” driver involved in abducting people while the other claimed he once served as a driver to transport a stock of gold in previously LTTE-held areas.

The investigations in this regard were launched after a complaint was lodged by an individual named Kumudu Pradeep Sanjeewa Perera.