Youth arrested while transporting heroin worth nearly Rs. 10 Mn

A suspect, who had been transporting 1kg of heroin worth nearly Rs. 10 million, has been arrested at Settikulam area in Vavuniya, the Police said.

The haul was seized during a search on a Mannar-bound bus that had set off from Colombo.

According to the police, the youth in question received the haul from a drug dealer and was moving it to Mannar for distribution.

The 24-year-old arrestee from Pooneryn, Kilinochchi and the heroin haul are to be produced before Vavuniya Magistrate’s Court.

Settikulam Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.