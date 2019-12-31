Youth arrested while transporting heroin worth nearly Rs. 10 Mn
December 31, 2019 10:31 am
A suspect, who had been transporting 1kg of heroin worth nearly Rs. 10 million, has been arrested at Settikulam area in Vavuniya, the Police said.
The haul was seized during a search on a Mannar-bound bus that had set off from Colombo.
According to the police, the youth in question received the haul from a drug dealer and was moving it to Mannar for distribution.
The 24-year-old arrestee from Pooneryn, Kilinochchi and the heroin haul are to be produced before Vavuniya Magistrate’s Court.
Settikulam Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.