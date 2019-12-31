Elephants allowed in peraheras limited to five  Diyawadana Nilame

Elephants allowed in peraheras limited to five  Diyawadana Nilame

December 31, 2019   10:35 am

-

The number of elephants that can that carry relics at processions has been restricted to five, according to Diyawadana Nilame of the Temple of the Tooth Relic Pradeep Nilanga Dela.

However, this has caused grave issues in holding peraheras, he pointed out.

The Diyawadana Nilame mentioned this at an event held in Weliweriya to issue a First Day Cover to commemorate ‘Nandungamuwe Raja’.

The event, held yesterday (30), marked the first time in the Sri Lankan history of issuing a First Day Cover to commemorate an elephant. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories