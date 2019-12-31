Elephants allowed in peraheras limited to five  Diyawadana Nilame

-

The number of elephants that can that carry relics at processions has been restricted to five, according to Diyawadana Nilame of the Temple of the Tooth Relic Pradeep Nilanga Dela.

However, this has caused grave issues in holding peraheras, he pointed out.

The Diyawadana Nilame mentioned this at an event held in Weliweriya to issue a First Day Cover to commemorate ‘Nandungamuwe Raja’.

The event, held yesterday (30), marked the first time in the Sri Lankan history of issuing a First Day Cover to commemorate an elephant.