Will discuss about Hathe Ape Potha with Education Min.  Dr. Anil Jasinghe

Steps will be taken to look into and discuss the issue on the controversial “Hathe Ape Potha”, a textbook on sexual and reproductive health for school children, stated Director-General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe.

Speaking at a press conference held in Colombo, he said that any future action on the matter will be taken following a discussion with the Ministries of Health and Education.

On December 24, Medagoda Abhayatissa Thero at a press conference claimed that the previous government had issued a textbook that would distort the minds of children, to 7th graders.

The Thero stated that the content of the textbook issued under the intervention of former Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne and former Education Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam does not suit the age of grade 7 students.

Alleging that this book has been made in a way that gravely influences the morals of children, the Thero stated that the book should be canceled immediately.