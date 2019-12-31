Pay raise for public servants from tomorrow

-

New salary scale for the posts in Public Service will be implemented in January as planned, says the Ministry of Finance.

Accordingly, the new implementation will be in effect from tomorrow (January 01) under the provisions of Public Administration Circular: 03/2016.

With this increment, the salaries of public servants will increase by 107 percent in comparison to 2015, the Finance Ministry added.

As per the Circular, the minimum salary of public servants will also be increased by Rs. 10,000.

Since the 1st of January 2016, the salaries of public servants has been increased under four phases so far and the final phase of this salary scale is scheduled to be carried out tomorrow (01).