In recent history of the United National Party (UNP), it has never had a politician who is as unperceptive as Sajith Premadasa, says Minister Johnston Fernando.

Speaking to media at Kurunegala, he said the UNP will suffer a massive defeat in the upcoming general election regardless of whoever becomes its leader.

According to Minister Fernando, the defeated presidential candidate must not be demanding the UNP’s leadership at a time like this and should let Ranil Wickremesinghe continue to hold the post.

It will take long for the UNP to select a good leader, the Minister added.

Responding to a question on MP Mangala Samaraweera, he said it is not surprising that the former finance minister is currently in hiding as people like him are only active in politics only when they hold power.