Opposition not planning to defeat Throne Speech  Wijeypala Hettiarachchi

No party has decided to either defeat or object the President’s Throne Speech at the opening of the fourth session of the eighth Parliament, says United National Party (UNP) MP Wijeypala Hettiarachchi.

The new parliamentary session is set to be declared open at 10 am on the 3rd of January 2020 under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The Department of Communication of the Parliament stated that all preparations have been made for the opening of the new parliamentary session.

Reportedly, a 21-gun salute has been prepared for the President at the opening ceremony.

According to parliamentary tradition, the new government’s policy statement is to be presented by the president after the commencement of the parliamentary session.

This is known as the ‘Throne Speech’ and various reports claimed that the Opposition is preparing to defeat it.