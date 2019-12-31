Two wild elephants electrocuted to death
December 31, 2019 03:29 pm
Two wild elephants had been electrocuted to death after coming in contact with an electric fence of a house in Dematawewa, Horowpothana.
The two dead animals had been discovered by the Horowpothana wildlife officers.
Reportedly, the 2 elephants had collided with an electric fence posted around a home garden in Wassallagama in Dematawewa.
The electrocuted elephants had passed away the next morning.
The deceased elephants are 9-feet tall and are around the ages of 20-25 years, stated wildlife officials.
The house owner has been apprehended by the Horowpothana Police and Horowpothana wildlife office will conduct further investigations on the matter.