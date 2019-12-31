Two wild elephants electrocuted to death

Two wild elephants electrocuted to death

December 31, 2019   03:29 pm

-

Two wild elephants had been electrocuted to death after coming in contact with an electric fence of a house in Dematawewa, Horowpothana.

The two dead animals had been discovered by the Horowpothana wildlife officers.

Reportedly, the 2 elephants had collided with an electric fence posted around a home garden in Wassallagama in Dematawewa.

The electrocuted elephants had passed away the next morning.

The deceased elephants are 9-feet tall and are around the ages of 20-25 years, stated wildlife officials.

The house owner has been apprehended by the Horowpothana Police and Horowpothana wildlife office will conduct further investigations on the matter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories