Rajitha still receiving treatment at hospital

Former Health Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne, who was remanded over the controversial “white van” press conference and granted bail yesterday (30), continues to receive medical treatment at the Lanka Hospitals in Narahenpita.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne delivered the order to release the parliamentarian on bail.

Ada Derana reporter said a group of politicians and several other individuals arrived at the Lanka Hospitals to visit Senaratne.

In the meantime, former Chairman of State Pharmaceuticals Corporation (SPC) Rumy Mohamed had surrendered to the CID this morning (31) over the “white van” media briefing. He had been absconding with police and the Colombo Magistrate’s Court yesterday imposed an overseas travel ban on him taking into consideration a request made by the CID.