Ex-SPC Chairman produced at court

December 31, 2019   03:40 pm

The former State Pharmaceutical Corporation (SPC) Chairman Rumy Mohamed, who was arrested this morning (31) has been produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court, stated Ada Derana reporter.

Former SPC Chairman Rumy Mohamed was arrested when he surrendered to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) this morning.

It is reported that Mohamed was absconding from police over the controversial “white van” press conference held last month.

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court yesterday (30) imposed an overseas travel ban on Rumy Mohamed. 

