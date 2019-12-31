Former SPC Chairman remanded

-

Former Chairman of the State Pharmaceutical Corporation (SPC) Rumy Mohamed, who was arrested in connection with the “white van” press conference, has been remanded until January 06.

He was produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court earlier today by the police while the court ordered that he be placed in remand custody.

Rumy Mohamed was arrested this morning (31) when he surrendered to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

It is reported that Mohamed was absconding the police over the controversial “white van” press conference held last month.

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court yesterday (30) imposed an overseas travel ban on the former SPC chairman.

The CID had previously sought an overseas travel ban and a warrant to arrest the former SPC chairman as they intend to name him as a suspect in the case pertaining to this “white van” press conference.

However, the court rejected the issuance of an arrest warrant, citing that specific charges have not been filed against him, but imposed a foreign travel ban.

In this background, Rumy Mohamed had surrendered to the CID at around 8.45 a.m. this morning (31).