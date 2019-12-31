Army Chief appointed as Acting Chief of Defence Staff

-

The Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, has been appointed as Acting Chief of Defence Staff, effective from 1 January 2020.

He has been appointed to serve in this position in addition to his present office of the Commander of the Army by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Chief of Defence Staff Admiral Ravindra C. Gunaratne retired from service on Tuesday (31 December).