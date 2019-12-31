Strict action against public servants involved in corruption - President

Strict action against public servants involved in corruption - President

December 31, 2019   08:56 pm

-

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has emphasized the need for an efficient and corruption-free service to the public.

He made this remark during a meeting held with the subject ministers and officials of the Ministry of Transport and other State institutions today (31).

The President has also stressed the need to simplify the processes to meet the objective of hassle-free access to public services.

Those who are involved in corruption will be uncovered with the assistance of the Criminal Investigation Department and the intelligence service, the President said, adding that such persons will be penalized regardless of their status and never be given the opportunity in the public service.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories