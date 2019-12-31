Strict action against public servants involved in corruption - President

-

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has emphasized the need for an efficient and corruption-free service to the public.

He made this remark during a meeting held with the subject ministers and officials of the Ministry of Transport and other State institutions today (31).

The President has also stressed the need to simplify the processes to meet the objective of hassle-free access to public services.

Those who are involved in corruption will be uncovered with the assistance of the Criminal Investigation Department and the intelligence service, the President said, adding that such persons will be penalized regardless of their status and never be given the opportunity in the public service.